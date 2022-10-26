25 selected in campus recruitment drive at Govt. Institute of Chemical Engineering in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 26, 2022 23:37 IST

A campus recruitment drive was conducted by Coromandel International Limited (CIL), Visakhapatnam, for students of Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Diploma in Chemical Engineering (Petrochemicals/Plastics and Polymers/Oil Technology of VII semester, 2019 admitted batch at the Government Institute of Chemical Engineering here on Wednesday.

A total of 42 boys participated in the drive, which was conducted for the post of ‘Operator Trainee’ and 25 students were selected.

CIL officials R. Srinivasa Rao, DGM-HR, Anvesh, Manager-Operations, Prasad, Manager-Operations and Government Institute representatives K.V. Ramana, Principal, BV Lakshmana Rao, S. Prasantha Kumari and D. Damodar, HODs and Training and Placement Officer Ch. Jaya Prakash Reddy were among those who attended.

