Visakhapatnam

25 selected in campus recruitment drive at Govt. Institute of Chemical Engineering in Visakhapatnam

A campus recruitment drive was conducted by Coromandel International Limited (CIL), Visakhapatnam, for students of Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Diploma in Chemical Engineering (Petrochemicals/Plastics and Polymers/Oil Technology of VII semester, 2019 admitted batch at the Government Institute of Chemical Engineering here on Wednesday.

A total of 42 boys participated in the drive, which was conducted for the post of ‘Operator Trainee’ and 25 students were selected.

CIL officials R. Srinivasa Rao, DGM-HR, Anvesh, Manager-Operations, Prasad, Manager-Operations and Government Institute representatives K.V. Ramana, Principal, BV Lakshmana Rao, S. Prasantha Kumari and D. Damodar, HODs and Training and Placement Officer Ch. Jaya Prakash Reddy were among those who attended.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2022 11:39:53 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/25-selected-in-campus-recruitment-drive-at-govt-institute-of-chemical-engineering-in-visakhapatnam/article66057968.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY