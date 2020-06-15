25 new COVID cases take tally to 283 in Vizag district

Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported from Visakhapatnam, the highest single day, the district has witnessed till date. Earlier on June 8, the district witnessed 20 cases. With the new cases, the total number in the district increased to 283. The number of active cases rises to 146. The number of discharged persons stands at 136. According to Special Officer for COVID-19, P.V Sudhakar, out of 25 cases, nearly 10 are returnees from other regions, mostly Delhi. According to sources, a police constable from Zone I limits tested positive on Sunday. Three more cases were reported from Sivajipalem, while one case each was reported from Yarada area and Kothapalem