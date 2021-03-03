Visakhapatnam

₹25 lakh unaccounted money seized from realtor

The Gajuwaka police intercepted a car and seized about ₹25 lakh from a person at Chaitanya Nagar area, late on Tuesday night. According to sources, the person carrying the cash was a realtor. He was reportedly unable to produce any documents relating to the cash.

Mar 3, 2021

