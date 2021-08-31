25 kg hash oil seized, one person arrested

Market value of the contraband is estimated to be over ₹25 lakh, says official

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials arrested a person while he was allegedly transporting around 25 kg of hash oil, also called as hashish oil or liquid ganja, at Narsipatnam in the Visakhapatnam district on Monday night. The market value of the seized hash oil is estimated to be over ₹25 lakh

Addressing the media at Narsipatnam SEB Station on Tuesday, Assistant Excise Superintendent, Visakhapatnam district, D.V.G. Raju, said that the SEB teams have been conducting checks near Bayapureddipalem bridge on Monday night. Noticing the SEB teams, three persons who were coming on motorcycles tried to take a U-turn and escape from the spot. While two managed to flee, the SEB teams caught the third person.

Mr. Raju said that the accused, who hailed from Kovarapalle village in G.Madugula mandal, had prepared the hash oil using some machine and was trying to deliver it to another person on NH-16. The accused was trying to sell a kg of hash oil for ₹1 lakh, and the total cost was ₹25 lakh for 25 kg, the official said.

‘Easy money’

“The accused confessed that a large number of people in the mandal are doing it for easy money. Facts will be verified in further investigation,” Mr. Raju said, adding that the machine used to prepare the hash oil was seized at the village.

He said that the value of 1 kg of hash oil in some northern States or international market could go up to ₹5 lakh.

This is said to be the fourth highest catch of hash oil in the district, according to the excise officials.

In 2017, around 95 kg hash oil was seized for the first time at Luvvasingi in G.Madugula mandal by the Prohibition & Excise Department. In 2020, the SEB had seized around 41 kg hash oil at Chintapalle, while during 2017 again, the Excise Department officials had caught about 35 kg of hash oil in G.Madugula mandal.

According to a senior officer from the Excise Department, some smugglers from Kerala and Karnataka, were asking the local smugglers to prepare the hash oil. He said that dry ganja is compressed in the machine with some solvents. Oil is extracted at a particular temperature range. It requires at least 50 kg of ganja to extract one kg of hash oil. “Huge availability of ganja is a factor, which makes the inter-State smugglers to depend on Visakha Agency to prepare hash oil. Apart from training the local smugglers, the inter-State smugglers also provide them equipment/machinery,” said the senior officer.

290 kg ganja seized

Meanwhile, the SEB teams from Narsipatnam arrested six persons in two cases while they were reportedly transporting 290 kg of ganja in Narsipatnam mandal, on Tuesday morning.

In one case, teams intercepted a van near Government Degree College and arrested two persons while they were transporting 280 kg ganja. In another case, 10 kg ganja was seized from four persons at Gabbada bridge.