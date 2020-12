VISAKHAPATNAM

22 December 2020 01:32 IST

The Vizag city police seized over 25 kg dry ganja and arrested two persons when the duo was transporting the weed in a private bus near Gajuwaka in Vizag city. The police are suspecting that the duo procured the weed from Pedabayalu of Vizag Agency to transport to Hyderabad. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Advertising

Advertising