Visakhapatnam

25 kg ganja seized, two held

The Vizag city police seized over 25 kg dry ganja and arrested two persons when the duo was transporting the weed in a private bus near Gajuwaka in Vizag city. The police are suspecting that the duo procured the weed from Pedabayalu of Vizag Agency to transport to Hyderabad. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2020 2:34:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/25-kg-ganja-seized-two-held/article33389099.ece

