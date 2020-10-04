25 arrested for ‘illegal sand transport’ in four cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 October 2020 00:26 IST

Accused diverting lorries to wrong destinations: SEB ASP

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested 25 persons in four cases for allegedly being involved in illegal transportation of sand by creating fake bulk booking orders and diverting the lorries to wrong destinations to make easy money.

The officials have seized 135 tonnes of sand in all the cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, SEB Assistant Superintendent of Police V. Ajitha said that the cases were reported in Pendurthi, PM Palem, Duvvada and Bheemili areas.

In one case under Duvvada police station limits, on September 25, the SEB officials found two lorries which had sand load of 30 tonnes each were travelling to destination which was different from the delivery address. During the course of investigation, the police found 11 persons being involved in illegal sand transportation. Similarly, 14 more persons were allegedly involved in other three cases.

Ms. Ajitha said that the SEB officials in the city have so far registered 125 cases of illegal sand transportation and related offences since May 2020. A total of 115 persons have been arrested while 2,563 tonnes of sand and 116 vehicles have been seized.