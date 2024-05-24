ADVERTISEMENT

25 Andhra Pradesh youths forced into cybercrimes in Cambdia return home

Updated - May 24, 2024 11:01 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

At least 150 people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are said to have been trafficked to Cambodia on the pretext of jobs

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam City Police welcoming youths rescued from Cambodia, at the Visakhapatnam International Airport on Friday. Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar and his team visited the airport. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The first batch of youth from Andhra Pradesh rescued by the Indian Embassy from their fraudulent employers in Cambodia returned home safely on May 24 (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar received the youth at the city airport. The youth were trafficked to Cambodia by middlemen after they were lured with the promises of lucrative jobs in that country.

“On Friday, 25 youths from Andhra Pradesh including a few from Visakhapatnam reached the city on two flights. Another 33 youths hailing from other States also arrived. Nine more youths have approached us and we are waiting for their diplomatic clearance,” said a senior police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, another youth from Gajuwaka, who is still in police custody in Cambodia, told The Hindu over phone that he was in touch with the Visakhapatnam police. “I hope to reach home (Visakhapatnam) in the next batch. The situation is horrible here (Cambodia),” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At least 150 people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are said to have been trafficked to Cambodia on the pretext of jobs. The local agents trapped them by promising jobs of data entry operators with handsome perks in Singapore. However, they were forced to work with the fraud companies involved in cybercrimes in Cambodia.

The Visakhapatnam police busted the human trafficking racket.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory for Indians travelling to Laos and Cambodia for jobs, warning them to be wary of such rackets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US