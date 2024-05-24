GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

25 Andhra Pradesh youths forced into cybercrimes in Cambdia return home

At least 150 people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are said to have been trafficked to Cambodia on the pretext of jobs

Updated - May 24, 2024 11:01 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam City Police welcoming youths rescued from Cambodia, at the Visakhapatnam International Airport on Friday. Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar and his team visited the airport.

Visakhapatnam City Police welcoming youths rescued from Cambodia, at the Visakhapatnam International Airport on Friday. Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar and his team visited the airport. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The first batch of youth from Andhra Pradesh rescued by the Indian Embassy from their fraudulent employers in Cambodia returned home safely on May 24 (Friday).

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar received the youth at the city airport. The youth were trafficked to Cambodia by middlemen after they were lured with the promises of lucrative jobs in that country.

“On Friday, 25 youths from Andhra Pradesh including a few from Visakhapatnam reached the city on two flights. Another 33 youths hailing from other States also arrived. Nine more youths have approached us and we are waiting for their diplomatic clearance,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, another youth from Gajuwaka, who is still in police custody in Cambodia, told The Hindu over phone that he was in touch with the Visakhapatnam police. “I hope to reach home (Visakhapatnam) in the next batch. The situation is horrible here (Cambodia),” he said.

At least 150 people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are said to have been trafficked to Cambodia on the pretext of jobs. The local agents trapped them by promising jobs of data entry operators with handsome perks in Singapore. However, they were forced to work with the fraud companies involved in cybercrimes in Cambodia.

The Visakhapatnam police busted the human trafficking racket.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory for Indians travelling to Laos and Cambodia for jobs, warning them to be wary of such rackets.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / human trafficking / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.