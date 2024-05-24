25 Andhra Pradesh youths forced into cybercrimes in Cambdia return home

The first batch of youth from Andhra Pradesh rescued by the Indian Embassy from their fraudulent employers in Cambodia returned home safely on May 24 (Friday).

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar received the youth at the city airport. The youth were trafficked to Cambodia by middlemen after they were lured with the promises of lucrative jobs in that country.

“On Friday, 25 youths from Andhra Pradesh including a few from Visakhapatnam reached the city on two flights. Another 33 youths hailing from other States also arrived. Nine more youths have approached us and we are waiting for their diplomatic clearance,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, another youth from Gajuwaka, who is still in police custody in Cambodia, told The Hindu over phone that he was in touch with the Visakhapatnam police. “I hope to reach home (Visakhapatnam) in the next batch. The situation is horrible here (Cambodia),” he said.

At least 150 people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are said to have been trafficked to Cambodia on the pretext of jobs. The local agents trapped them by promising jobs of data entry operators with handsome perks in Singapore. However, they were forced to work with the fraud companies involved in cybercrimes in Cambodia.

The Visakhapatnam police busted the human trafficking racket.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory for Indians travelling to Laos and Cambodia for jobs, warning them to be wary of such rackets.