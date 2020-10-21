240 new cases take tally to 54,678, one person succumbs to virus

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 October 2020 00:40 IST

114 persons recover and number of active cases is 2,287

After a brief lull, the district reported 240 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the COVID-19 cumulative tally to 54,678, as per the COVID-19 bulletin released on Tuesday.

The death toll also rose to 463, as one more person succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. As many as 114 persons recovered since Monday. With the new cases and recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the district stands at 51,928 and active cases at 2,287.

According to the bulletin, very active and active clusters in the district are nine and 16 respectively.

Though the very active clusters increased from four to nine, the active clusters fell from 64 to 16 in the last 24 hours. The number of dormant clusters is 293 in the district.

It may be remembered that 627 clusters were de-notified in the district.