24-year-old youth dies, three injured as car hits median in Visakhapatnam

February 02, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 24-year-old youth was killed, while three others suffered injuries, when the car in which they were travelling hit a median near Seethakonda under Arilova police station limits here on Friday morning. Police suspect that overspeeding could be the reason for the accident.

The deceased was identified as J. Poorna Reddy, a resident of Dondaparthy.

According to reports from Arilova police, Poorna Reddy, who was driving the car has reportedly lost control over the vehicle due to overspeeding, resulting in the vehicle hitting the median and an electric pole. He died on the spot with severe head injuries, while the remaining occupants were shifted to hospital, where they were undergoing treatment.

Arilova police registered a case.

