GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

24-year-old youth dies, three injured as car hits median in Visakhapatnam

February 02, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old youth was killed, while three others suffered injuries, when the car in which they were travelling hit a median near Seethakonda under Arilova police station limits here on Friday morning. Police suspect that overspeeding could be the reason for the accident.

The deceased was identified as J. Poorna Reddy, a resident of Dondaparthy.

According to reports from Arilova police, Poorna Reddy, who was driving the car has reportedly lost control over the vehicle due to overspeeding, resulting in the vehicle hitting the median and an electric pole. He died on the spot with severe head injuries, while the remaining occupants were shifted to hospital, where they were undergoing treatment.

Arilova police registered a case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.