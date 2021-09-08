24-year-old youth arrested in auto driver murder case

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 September 2021 21:42 IST

Accused upset after victim took a sharp U-turn ahead of him, say police

The city police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly being involved in the murder of auto-rickshaw driver Polipalli Rambabu (30), at Arilova in the city on September 7.

The arrested was identified as Ch. Roopesh (24), a resident of Visalakshi Nagar.

Advertising

Advertising

Inspector of Arilova police station Emmanuel Raju confirmed that the accused Roopesh had murdered Rambabu on the spur of the moment, after an altercation with him. During the incident, Roopesh was also in an inebriated condition.

He said that the murder took place when Rambabu was heading towards Ambedkar Nagar in Arilova. Rambabu allegedly took a sharp U-turn ahead of Roopesh who was driving a motorbike. Upset with the incident, Roopesh reportedly chased the auto-rickshaw and stopped Rambabu. After a heated argument, Roopesh reportedly stabbed Rambabu with a button knife. Rambabu, who was shifted to a hospital, was declared brought dead.

Roopesh and Rambabu did not have any disputes earlier, said the Police Inspector. Roopesh was earlier involved in several offences in Visakhapatnam, he said

The accused was produced in the court and sent in remand.