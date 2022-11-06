24-year-old youth arrested for ‘murdering’ minor

24-year-old youth arrested for ‘murdering’ minorANAKAPALLI
The Anakapalli police arrested a 24-year-old man on Friday night in connection with the murder of 13-year- old boy P. Suresh from Rolugunta. The police said that the crime was allegedly committed over a rift on a mobile phone. The accused has been identified as G. Venkata Surya Nageswara Rao hailing from Makavarapalem.
Anakapalli Sub-division DSP B. Sunil said Suresh, an eighth-class student was grazing cattle near a farm on October 16. The accused saw the boy using a mobile phone and asked the latter to give it to him. With Suresh refused to do so, the accused allegedly strangulated him using a wire, the police said.
Kothakota Circle Inspector Ilyas Mohammed said as the minor did not return home by the night, his parents searched for him, only to find his body. Acting on a complaint lodged by the parents, the police registered a case and five special teams were formed to nab the culprit who was at large. A police team arrested the accused in Tirupati on Friday evening, the DSP said.
