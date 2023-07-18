HamberMenu
24-year-old woman ends life in Visakhapatnam

July 18, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old woman reportedly ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan in her residence at Siddharth Nagar under Arilova police station limits here on Monday. The incident came to light after the police registered a case late on Monday night.

As per police, Ch. Swapna (24), a native of Dumbriguda mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, was working in a beauty parlour in Visakhapatnam. She had been staying in a rented house at Siddharth Nagar. In the primary investigation, the police found that parents of Swapna have decided to perform her marriage.

Arilova police have registered a case.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

