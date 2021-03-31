Visakhapatnam

24-year-old found dead at railway station

A youth died under mysterious circumstances soon after boarding a train at Visakhapatnam railway station on Monday night

P. Surya Teja (24), from Akkayyapalem, was employed in the Agriculture Cooperative Society in Amaravati. He came home for Holi festival. His brother dropped him at the Gnanapuram entry, and he walked into the station to board the Bhubaneswar – Mumbai Konark Express on Platform 3. A little later, he collapsed on the floor.

The other passengers in the train, alerted the railway police, who informed the 108 Ambulance. The ambulance staff declared him dead.

The cause of death was not known immediately. The body was sent to the KGH for post-mortem.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2021 12:53:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/24-year-old-found-dead-at-railway-station/article34201928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY