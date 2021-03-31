24-year-old found dead at railway station

A youth died under mysterious circumstances soon after boarding a train at Visakhapatnam railway station on Monday night

P. Surya Teja (24), from Akkayyapalem, was employed in the Agriculture Cooperative Society in Amaravati. He came home for Holi festival. His brother dropped him at the Gnanapuram entry, and he walked into the station to board the Bhubaneswar – Mumbai Konark Express on Platform 3. A little later, he collapsed on the floor.

The other passengers in the train, alerted the railway police, who informed the 108 Ambulance. The ambulance staff declared him dead.

The cause of death was not known immediately. The body was sent to the KGH for post-mortem.