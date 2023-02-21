24-year-old arrested for ‘stealing’ mobile phones and electronic gadgets from boys hostels in Visakhapatnam

February 21, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 24-year-old youth was arrested by the Gajuwaka (crime wing) Police, for his alleged involvement in committing thefts of mobile phones and electronic gadgets in boys hostels and rooms across the city.

The police have recovered mobile phones, bluetooth speakers, laptops and cash from him.

The accused was identified as K. Damodara Rao (24) of Vizianagaram.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Naganna said that the accused would gain entry into boys hostels and bachelor rooms in the name of visitors or friends of some inmates during nights and commit thefts of electronic gadgets.

After committing the theft, Damodara Rao would unlock the mobile phones and sells them in various e-commerce sites as second hand items. He would also create fake bills to claim the gadgets as his own while selling them, Mr Naganna said.

Following complaint from the victims, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. The DCP also said that the youth is an ex-offender and has nearly 15 cases against him.

The police have recovered 39 mobile phones, a laptop, one bluetooth speaker, three bluetooth earphones, mobile charger and two watches. Apart from these, ₹2 lakh was also seized. The DCP said that all the seized property would be worth over ₹8 lakh.