23-year-old youth murdered at Marripalem in Visakhapatnam

A 23-year-old youth was murdered by a few unidentified miscreants near Marripalem under Airport Police Station limits here. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night and the body of the youth was found in an isolated place near the railway quarters on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as R. Teja, a resident of Marripalem.

According to primary information from the police, some miscreants had allegedly attacked Teja with sharp-edged weapons. The attack was recorded in CCTV cameras which were installed nearby. The police have retrieved the CCTV footage and are identifying the accused involved in the attack.

Clues team has also reached the spot and have collected the samples. Airport Police Station Inspector Ch. Umakanth said that the police teams are trying to identify the persons involved in the crime and may arrest them soon. The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem. A case was registered.