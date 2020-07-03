23-year-old youth feared drowned

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 July 2020 22:59 IST

A 23-year-old youth had gone missing at Revu Polavaram beach under S Rayavaram police station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Friday.

The missing person was identified as B. Pujith, a resident of Payakaraopeta

According to reports, Pujith along with four other friends had come to beach for a photoshoot. After finishing the photoshoot, Pujith had entered the waters to clean his shirt, when he was reportedly swept away by high tide. Police said that the sea was very rough on Friday which could have led to strong tides.

Search operation has been launched to trace the missing youth.

A case has been registered in the S Rayavaram police station.