23-year-old woman found dead

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 September 2020 23:07 IST

A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Sunday night. The incident occurred under the fourth town police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Tanisha Patel.

According to the police, the deceased was in the habit of viewing IPL or some TV programme till 11 p.m. and then go to sleep. She used to sleep in the hall. But on Sunday, she had gone to her bedroom and slept at around 9 p.m. complaining of headache, after taking a tablet.

At around 11.53 p.m., she reportedly fell from the balcony attached to her bedroom, in the third floor. Noticing it, the inmates living in the second floor informed her parents.

But she died on the way to the hospital, said the police.

The mobile phone of the deceased has been seized and police are verifying the details and also the CC TV footages. A case was registered.

People with suicidal tendencies can dial 100.