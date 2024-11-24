 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

23-year-old woman ‘ends’ life due to harassment

Published - November 24, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old woman reportedly ended her life unable to bear harassment from a youth at Majjivalasa area under Bheemunipatnam police station limits. The woman consumed pesticide on November 16 and died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night. As per the police, a youth named Raju had been harassing her for the past few years. Based on the complaint given by her parents, the police registered a case and are investigating it. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.

November 24, 2024

