23-year-old woman ‘ends’ life due to harassment

A 23-year-old woman reportedly ended her life unable to bear harassment from a youth at Majjivalasa area under Bheemunipatnam police station limits. The woman consumed pesticide on November 16 and died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night. As per the police, a youth named Raju had been harassing her for the past few years. Based on the complaint given by her parents, the police registered a case and are investigating it. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.