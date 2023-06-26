ADVERTISEMENT

23-year-old tigress Kumari dies at Visakhapatnam zoo

June 26, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Monday announced that tigress Kumari, aged 23 years, housed in the Animal Rescue Centre (ARC), died in the late hours of June 24. The animal was born in 2000 and was brought to the ARC from Famous Circus in 2007. The cause of death is due to multi organ failure caused by senility as per the post-mortem report submitted by the veterinarian of the ARC. The average lifespan of the tiger in the wild is around 12-15 years. However, under the care of the ARC staff, Kumari was able to live up to the age of 23 years, said Nandani Salaria, curator of the zoo, in a release here.

