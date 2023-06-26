23-year-old tigress Kumari dies at Visakhapatnam zoo

June 26, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Monday announced that tigress Kumari, aged 23 years, housed in the Animal Rescue Centre (ARC), died in the late hours of June 24. The animal was born in 2000 and was brought to the ARC from Famous Circus in 2007. The cause of death is due to multi organ failure caused by senility as per the post-mortem report submitted by the veterinarian of the ARC. The average lifespan of the tiger in the wild is around 12-15 years. However, under the care of the ARC staff, Kumari was able to live up to the age of 23 years, said Nandani Salaria, curator of the zoo, in a release here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.