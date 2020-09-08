23-year-old ‘ends life’

Visakhapatnam

08 September 2020 00:17 IST

A girl jumps from terrace after the incident

A youngster reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his residence at YSR Colony area under PM Palem police station limits here on Monday night. The deceased was identified as I. Arun Kumar (23). According to the police, he reportedly took the extreme step unable to bear the rejection by the girl he loved. Minutes after the incident, a girl of the same colony tried to end her life by jumping from the terrace of her residence and she suffered injuries and she was shifted to King George Hospital in the city, where her condition is said to be out of danger. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

People with suicidal tendencies can call Dial 100

Advertising

Advertising