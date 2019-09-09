23 suspects detained in cordon and search operation in city

The police detained 23 suspects who have been living in the city without any identity’ during a cordon and search operation in the Kobbarithota area under II Town police station limits in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, around 500 personnel from the traffic, Armed Reserve (AR), crime wings led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order-I) S. Ranga Reddy took part in the operation undertaken as a precautionary measure to prevent crime and detect suspects.

38 bikes seized

“Among the detained suspects, three are from Tamil Nadu while the rest belong to various places in Andhra Pradesh. As many as 38 motorcycles without valid documents have also been seized,” the DCP said.

The police teams gathered on the Beach Road at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. As many as 20 search parties comprising personnel from crime wing, traffic, AR wings, a women constable and a local guide each headed by a SI-rank officer conducted searches in around 1,500 houses in Kobbarithota area.

Prior to the operation, inner and outer cordons were formed by Station House Officers (SHOs) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs) in all the lanes, while the traffic personnel set up check-posts at all entry and exit points.

The police teams questioned inmates in all the houses and checked their Aadhaar cards and other proofs of identity.

The Fingerprint Identification System (FINS) was also put to use to check that if the suspects had any criminal history.

Documents scrutinised

Documents of vehicles belonging to the suspects were also scrutinised. The operation continued till 6 a.m. and the detained suspects were shifted to police station.

“The operation was aimed at identifying anti-social elements as there are adequate possibilities of suspects taking shelter in slums. Kobbarithota has been in our focus since long as we receive a good number of cases from the area,” said Mr. Ranga Reddy told The Hindu.

The DCP further said that more cordon and search operations would be conducted in the coming days.