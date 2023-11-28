HamberMenu
23 cases booked on school autorickshaws during last two days in Visakhapatnam

In all 130 cases have been booked on school autos from November 1, says official

November 28, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 23 cases were booked on autorickshaws during the last two days, in the continuing raids on school autos in the district by the Transport Department. Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam called upon the auto drivers to abide by the guidelines to ensure the safety of children.

The special drives on school autos were conducted at Maddilapalem, NAD Junction, Gajuwaka, Kurmannapalem and Kanithi Road on November 27 and 28 and cases were booked on the drivers for failing to adhere to the Motor Vehicle Rules. A case was also booked on a school bus for violations.

In all, cases were booked on 130 school autos from November 1 till date, Mr. Raja Ratnam noted in a statement on Tuesday. He warned that autos carrying passengers in excess of the prescribed limit or allowing boarding of passengers in a dangerous manner were liable to be seized.

Traffic awareness programmes were also conducted at Endada, Kommadi and Uppada to educate the auto drivers on road safety rules. Motor Vehicle Inspectors I. Venugopala Rao, Balaji Rao, Raja Rao, Sirisha and Sirisha Devi participated.

The raids on school autos and school buses would be continued, he added.

