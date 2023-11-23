HamberMenu
22nd Visalandhra Visakha book festival to begin on November 25

November 23, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Organisers of the 22nd Visalandhra Visakha Book Festival inspecting the stalls on Thursday.

Organisers of the 22nd Visalandhra Visakha Book Festival inspecting the stalls on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The 22nd Visalandhra Visakha Book Exhibition will be held at the Turner’s Choultry opposite the Super Bazaar here between November 25 and December 15.

Collector A. Mallikarjuna will inaugurate the expo, and Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari will participate as chief guest. DEO L. Chandrakala and Visalandhra Publishing House manager T. Manohar Naidu will participate as guests. CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy will preside over the event.

Addressing a media conference here on Thursday, manager of Visalandhra Book House P.A. Raju, CPI’s district secretary M. Pydiraju and Arasam district general secretary U. Appalaraju said the objective was to inculcate and promote book reading among the younger generations. A total of 40,000 books under various categories, including children’s books, and by various publishers from across the country would be on display.

They said Visalandhra has been organising the book festival since 2001 without a break. They appealed to book lovers, literature enthusiasts and students to visit the expo and purchase books. A 10% discount will be offered on books purchased at the expo.

