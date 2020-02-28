2,238 kg ganja worth ₹2.6 crore recovered in 24 hours in Vizag

Major haul: Ganja seized from a vehicle by excise officials at Narsipatnam on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 February 2020

Two Bihar men among six persons arrested in separate incidents

In a major haul, the enforcement agencies have seized 2,238 kg ganja with an estimated market value of ₹2.60 crore in Visakhapatnam district in two separate incidents in the past 24 hours.

The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) nabbed four persons when they were transporting around 1,638 kg ganja in a four-wheeler at NAD Junction on Wednesday.

The estimated market value of the seized contraband would be around ₹2.5 crore, a release issued by the DRI officials said on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence put that prohibited narcotic drugs were being illegally transported, the DRI officials intercepted a goods carriage and a car which was being used as a pilot near the NAD Junction. During the search, the DRI officials found ganja stuffed in 40 bags which were hidden under a load of banana stalks.

“Around 800 ganja packets weighing 1,638 kg were found in the vehicle. The contraband was reportedly procured from the interior areas of Vishakapatnam Agency and the consignment was being transported to Bhubaneshwar in Odisha,” the release said.

The vehicle and the contraband were seized and cases have been registered under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is on.

‘Contraband bound for Patna’

Meanwhile, the officials of Excise and Prohibition Department, Narsipatnam, arrested two persons and seized 600 kg dry ganja from a van at Dabbada village in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday.

Both the accused are natives of Bihar and the estimated market value of the seized contraband would be around ₹70 lakh, said Excise & Prohibition Superintendent S.K.D.V. Prasad.

Acting on a tip-off, a mobile team of excise officials from Narsipatnam intercepted a van at Dabbada village. The accused reportedly had procured the ganja from the interior areas of G. Madugula mandal and were transporting it to Patna, he said.

“In an attempt to evade checking by the enforcement agencies, the accused had packed the contraband in 60 bags of 10 kg each and hidden it under a load of vegetables,” said Mr. Prasad. Cases have been registered and investigation is on.

Special drive on

The excise and prohibition officials have been conducting a special drive against the ganja smuggling in the rural areas and tribal pockets in the district from February 18.

According to the officials, around 920 kg ganja have been seized in five cases between February 18 to 24. The excise officials have arrested seven persons, apart from seizing two vehicles.