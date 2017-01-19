Visakhapatnam

22-year-old woman feared kidnapped

A 22-year-old unmarried woman was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons at Malkapuram area of the city on Wednesday. Police teams have launched a search operation after a complaint was registered by her parents.

The kidnapped woman was identified as Lakshmi Vasanthi, resident of Nakkavanipalem area of Gajuwaka.

According to Inspector of Malkapuram D. Kesava Rao, victim’s mother Kanaka Mahalakshmi and family members approached police at around 11 a.m. and lodged a complaint stating that she was forcibly picked up by unidentified persons at Coromandel Gate in an autorickshaw.

The family members also showed two messages which the woman has sent to one Kanna, friend of her brother. In the first message, she reportedly stated that she was being followed by someone and she boarded an auto. In the second message, the woman reportedly mentioned that she was in a car and that she was unaware in which direction it was moving.

However, based on the messages and complaint, the police have formed a few teams under ACP Ranga Raju and have initiated the search operation.

