22-year-old woman ‘ends’ life at Madhavadhara in Visakhapatnam

September 22, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 22-year-old woman, employee of a call centre, reportedly ended life in her house at Madhavadhara in the city. The incident came to light after Airport police registered a case late on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Parveen (22) from Hussain Nagar from Madhavadhara.

According to reports, Parveen had returned from office on Thursday morning after completing her night shift. Her father who reached their residence during afternoon from work, noticed her hanging from the ceiling fan. Local police were informed.

In the primary investigation, the police have learnt that Parveen’s parents live separately. Parveen, who is the eldest daughter, stays with her father., while younger daughter lives with her mother at Gajuwaka. She was also found to be an introvert. The police are yet to ascertain reasons behind the woman taking the extreme step.

Inspector of Airport police station, BMD Prasad has registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is on to ascertain facts, he said.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

