ADVERTISEMENT

22-year-old woman ‘ends’ life at Madhavadhara in Visakhapatnam

September 22, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old woman, employee of a call centre, reportedly ended life in her house at Madhavadhara in the city. The incident came to light after Airport police registered a case late on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Parveen (22) from Hussain Nagar from Madhavadhara.

According to reports, Parveen had returned from office on Thursday morning after completing her night shift. Her father who reached their residence during afternoon from work, noticed her hanging from the ceiling fan. Local police were informed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the primary investigation, the police have learnt that Parveen’s parents live separately. Parveen, who is the eldest daughter, stays with her father., while younger daughter lives with her mother at Gajuwaka. She was also found to be an introvert. The police are yet to ascertain reasons behind the woman taking the extreme step.

Inspector of Airport police station, BMD Prasad has registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is on to ascertain facts, he said.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US