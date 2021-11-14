Visakhapatnam

22-year-old woman dies, her mother injured after two-wheeler skids on road

A 22-year-old woman died on the spot while her mother suffered severe injuries in a road accident on the BRTS Road, near Arilova, her, on Sunday. The condition of the victim’s mother is said to be critical.

According to reports, the accident occurred when Moulika and her mother were returning home from their relatives’ house at PM Palem on a two-wheeler. The traffic police said that the two-wheeler skidded on the road while the riders tried to overtake a car near Q1 hospitals area. The police said the road became slippery due to heavy rain. Moulika received severe head injuries and died on the spot, while her mother was shifted to a hospital. A case was registered and investigation is on.


