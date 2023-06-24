ADVERTISEMENT

22-year-old tigress Janaki dies at Visakhapatnam zoo

June 24, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) on Saturday announced that tigress Janaki, 22, died due to age-related health issues.

“We tried to sustain it by giving treatment and supplements. On Saturday morning, despite our best efforts to revive her, we lost it,” IGZP curator Nandani Salaria said.

ALSO READ
19-year-old white tiger dies at Visakhapatnam zoo

On Monday last, animal health committee also reviewed the case and it was of the opinion that it had crossed the average lifespan and was in its last days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, she had served as an ambassador for her species. IGZP remains committed to the protection of endangered species, the curator added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US