22-year-old tigress Janaki dies at Visakhapatnam zoo

June 24, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) on Saturday announced that tigress Janaki, 22, died due to age-related health issues.

“We tried to sustain it by giving treatment and supplements. On Saturday morning, despite our best efforts to revive her, we lost it,” IGZP curator Nandani Salaria said.

On Monday last, animal health committee also reviewed the case and it was of the opinion that it had crossed the average lifespan and was in its last days.

Over the years, she had served as an ambassador for her species. IGZP remains committed to the protection of endangered species, the curator added.

