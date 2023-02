February 23, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 22-year-old youth died after the two-wheeler on which he was riding was allegedly hit by an RTC bus in Anakapalli town here on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as K Sai Kumar from Maturu village. Anakapalli Town Police have taken the RTC bus driver into custody. A case was registered and the body was sent to NTR Hospital.