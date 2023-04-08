22-year-old arrested, booty recovered in Visakhapatnam

April 08, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly being involved in a series of property offences here on Saturday. The arrested was identified as Ganta Yeliya (22) of Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district.

According to the police, the accused Yeliya has been involved in series of bike thefts and mobile phone thefts for easy money. Police said that Yeliya was habituated to vices including consumption of alcohol. In order to fulfil his vices, he had started to commit thefts. Following complaints, the police formed a special team and arrested the accused. The police have seized a two-wheeler and several mobile phones, all worth ₹5 lakh, from him.