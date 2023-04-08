HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

22-year-old arrested, booty recovered in Visakhapatnam

April 08, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly being involved in a series of property offences here on Saturday.  The arrested was identified as Ganta Yeliya (22) of Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district.

According to the police, the accused Yeliya has been involved in series of bike thefts and mobile phone thefts for easy money. Police said that Yeliya was habituated to vices including consumption of alcohol. In order to fulfil his vices, he had started to commit thefts. Following complaints, the police formed a special team and arrested the accused. The police have seized a two-wheeler and several mobile phones, all worth ₹5 lakh, from him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.