22 persons arrested for ‘taking part’ in rooster fights and gambling

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 January 2021 00:27 IST

Teams from the district police on Wednesday conducted raids at several places and caught 22 persons while they were allegedly involved in rooster fighting and gambling, in the rural areas on Wednesday.

Based on credible information, a team of Yelamanchali police led by Sub Inspector B. Chandrasekhar conducted raid at Kothali village and arrested nine persons while they were conducting rooster fighting by placing bets. The police seized four roosters and ₹6,305 from them.

Advertising

Advertising

In another case, team from Rambilli police led by Sub Inspector V. Arun Kiran conducted raid on the outskirts of Ramachandrapuram and caught nine persons while they were allegedly organising rooster fights. Police seized four roosters and ₹6,305 from them. Another team conducted raid at Yathapeta village and caught four persons while they were allegedly indulging in gambling. Police seized ₹32,470 cash from them.