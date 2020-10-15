22 mandals received heavy rain, Collector informs Chief Minister

‘Five persons died in various incidents’

Out of 46 mandals, 22 mandals from the district have received heavy rainfall under the influence of deep depression, while other mandals witnessed moderate rainfall, said District Collector V. Vinay Chand. He informed this to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a video conference at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Mr. Vinay Chand informed the Chief Minister that five persons, including two from the corporation limits, died in various incidents due to the rains. He said that 18 shelter homes were arranged in the district in which 1,120 people were shifted.

Nine houses were completely damaged in the district and compensation is being given, he said.

Rains disrupted normal life in several mandals in the rural parts of the district due to overflowing rivers and streams (geddas). Many roads, minor bridges and causeways were cut off as water flowed over them. Some parts in low-lying areas in Anakapalle area were inundated due to the overflow of Sarada and Varaha rivers. Villages between Revupolavaram and Addu Road in S Rayavaram mandal were cut off due to the flow of water over the connecting road.

Seven villages in Rambilli mandal were also affected due to the rains and overflowing rivers.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao visited several rain-affected villages in Rambilli mandal and Yelamanchili on Wednesday. He said that the government would help all the people affected due to the rains. Inspecting several agricultural fields which were flooded, he said that they would send a report over the agriculture loss and help the farmers. He also said that engineering department officials have swung into action to restore damaged roads. Anakapalle MP B. Satyavathi and a few others were present.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao said that the civic body has suffered about ₹15 crore loss due to the rains in all the zones. About ₹4.79 crore loss was reported from Zone I and II alone.

He said that 111 roads, drains, drinking water supply, electrical and horticulture projects were damaged.