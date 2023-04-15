22 firms take part in bidding by VSP; last date extended

April 15, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

The last date for Expression of Interest (EoI), floated by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), to fund its working capital/raw material requirements against supply of steel by RINL, has been extended till 3 p.m. on April 20.

As many as 22 bids were said to have been received at the time for closure of the bids at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The bidders included some multinational companies. A company which had to shut down its operations in war-torn Ukraine is also said to have participated in the bidding, according to trade union sources.

Interestingly, while the Ukraine-based company participated in the bidding, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), through which the Telangana government wanted to participate in the bidding, had not filed its bid so far, sources said.

The response was very positive and the participation of firms from Ukraine and Dubai shows the confidence of investors in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, say plant sources.

The former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshminarayana participated in the bid, reportedly on behalf of a private company. Seeking continuation of VSP in the public sector, he said: “It is unfortunate that the Centre, which should have protected the interests of VSP, is taking pride in its privatisation. The Prime Minister should review the decision on strategic sale of the plant. The Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should also participate in the bids.”

According to reliable sources, the international companies, which participated in the bid included Indo Intertrade AG (Switzerland), Indo International Trading FZCO (Dubai), SB International Inc (Dallas) and Global Soft Pte Ltd (Singapore) and Vadim Novinnsky Alexanda, the location of which could not be ascertained immediately. The Indian bidders included IMR Metallurgical Resources AG, Soorjmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd, JSW Steel Limited, Vinar Overseas, Pvt Ltd, TUF Group, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, Agora Partners, Sri Satyam Ispat Pvt Ltd, Tata International Ltd, Europa Import Export Ltd, HSCODES Pvt Ltd, Venspra Impex, Elegant Metals and Minerals Pvt Ltd, LK Sri Enterprises LLP, Auroglobal Comtrade Pvt Ltd, Avon Steel Industries Pvt Ltd and Rootage Import and Export Pvt Ltd.