21st Livestock Census to be conducted between September and December

Updated - July 31, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 08:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Regional training programme for the nodal officers from Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh held in Visakhapatnam; 6,500 enumerators will cover 1.38 lakh households in Andhra Pradesh, says official

V. Kamalakara Rao

Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Secretary M.M. Nayak addressing the nodal officers at a regional training programme, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying of the Central government conducted a regional training programme for the State and District Nodal Officers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, ahead of the 21st Livestock Census, scheduled to be conducted from September to December 2024.

Over 150 enumerators from the three States were sensitised on the newly launched mobile and web applications for conducting the Livestock Census.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying will release the census data in February or March, 2025. The last (20th one) livestock census was held in 2019.

State’s Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Secretary M.M Nayak inaugurated the training programme, in the presence of Jagat Hazarika, Advisor (statistics), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and V.P Singh, Director, Centre’s Animal Husbandry Department.

Mr. Nayak called for meticulous planning and execution of the livestock census, stressing that the data gathered would play a crucial role in shaping future initiatives and addressing challenges in the sector.

“Nearly 6,500 enumerators will cover 1.38 lakh households in 26 districts as part of the 21st livestock census,” Mr. Nayak said.

Centre’s Animal Husbandry Department Secretary Alka Upadhyaya, who took part in the training programme in virtual mode, said, “The Livestock Census was carried out in India in 1919. We are collecting the data from 27 crore households across the country as the livestock sector is a vital economic pillar, providing livelihoods to millions of people, contributing 5.5% to the national GDP.”

