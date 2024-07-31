GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

21st Livestock Census to be conducted between September and December

Regional training programme for the nodal officers from Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh held in Visakhapatnam; 6,500 enumerators will cover 1.38 lakh households in Andhra Pradesh, says official

Updated - July 31, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 08:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Secretary M.M. Nayak addressing the nodal officers at a regional training programme, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Secretary M.M. Nayak addressing the nodal officers at a regional training programme, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying of the Central government conducted a regional training programme for the State and District Nodal Officers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, ahead of the 21st Livestock Census, scheduled to be conducted from September to December 2024.

Over 150 enumerators from the three States were sensitised on the newly launched mobile and web applications for conducting the Livestock Census.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying will release the census data in February or March, 2025. The last (20th one) livestock census was held in 2019.

State’s Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Secretary M.M Nayak inaugurated the training programme, in the presence of Jagat Hazarika, Advisor (statistics), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and V.P Singh, Director, Centre’s Animal Husbandry Department.

Mr. Nayak called for meticulous planning and execution of the livestock census, stressing that the data gathered would play a crucial role in shaping future initiatives and addressing challenges in the sector.

“Nearly 6,500 enumerators will cover 1.38 lakh households in 26 districts as part of the 21st livestock census,” Mr. Nayak said.

Centre’s Animal Husbandry Department Secretary Alka Upadhyaya, who took part in the training programme in virtual mode, said, “The Livestock Census was carried out in India in 1919. We are collecting the data from 27 crore households across the country as the livestock sector is a vital economic pillar, providing livelihoods to millions of people, contributing 5.5% to the national GDP.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.