2,187 candidates attend AUEET

30 August 2021 01:02 IST

As many as 2,187 out of 2,512 candidates, who have registered, attended the Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET-2021) , which was held for admissions into six-year B.Tech.+M.Tech. dual degree programme in the engineering here on Sunday.

The test was conducted at eight centres in three places in the State — Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada. AU officials said that the test was conducted following all the precautions for COVID-19.

AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan visited the examination centre at the AU College of Engineering (A) and supervised the arrangements. Director, Directorate of Admissions, D.A. Naidu, accompanied him. The results for AUEET 2021 will be posted on the AU website www.audoa.in on September 1, said Prof. Naidu.