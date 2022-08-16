Visakhapatnam: 21-year-old lioness dies at Animal Rescue Centre

Multi-organ failure said to be the cause

A 21-year-old lioness named Lalitha died at the Animal Rescue Centre (ARC) in the city, authorities of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) said in a release on Tuesday.

The death is due to multi-organ failure caused due to senility as per the post-mortem report issued by the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of ARC.

Lalitha was under treatment for several days, but there was no improvement in its health due to its old age, the surgeon said.

IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said that Lalitha was rescued from a circus in Kolkata and was transferred to the Animal Rescue Centre of IGZP in 2002 at the age of five months. Since then, the lioness has been part of the IGZP family and was housed at the ARC, where it was provided proper care and nutrition. The average life span of an Asiatic lion in the wild is 16-18 years, Ms. Salaria said.