21-year-old homemaker ‘ends’ life

A 21-year-old homemaker ended her life allegedly depressed over the harassment by her husband at Sramik Nagar near Gajuwaka. Though the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, it came to light after the police registered a case after the parents of the woman lodged a complaint on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as N. Lavanya, a native of Gudivada Appanna Colony of Malkapuram. According to sources, Lavanya had married N. Hari, a native of Rajam in Srikakulam district, some four years ago. Sources said the couple used to exchange heated arguments often.

‘Frequent arguments’

On Saturday late night, Hari reportedly came home drunk and argued with Lavanya. She ended her life by hanging herself. Hari reportedly informed police after seeing Lavanya’s body in the morning.

Meanwhile, parents of the woman blamed Hari for the death of Lavanya. Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.

Helpline

People with suicidal tendencies can seek assistance by dialling the helpline number 100.