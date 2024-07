A 21-year-old youth has gone missing while crossing a stream at Pamurayi village in Hukumpeta mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Sunday. As per the reports, the youth, belonging to Dumbriguda, was crossing Matsyagedda to reach Pamurayi village, when the incident occurred. The locals are searching for him. Police are yet to gather details.

