21-year-old girl comes under wheels of bus, dies

A 21-year-old girl died after allegedly coming down under wheels of a private travels bus, while her father received minor injuries near NAD Junction here on Saturday morning.

According to the Kancharapalem police, the accident occurred when the duo were heading towards MVP Colony from Gajuwaka area on a motorcycle. After crossing Kakani Nagar, the handle of the motorcycle reportedly came in contact with the bus on the left side of the road. The victim was identified as Gita Kumari. The Kancharapalem traffic police shifted the girl to a hospital, where she died undergoing treatment, after a couple of hours. A case was registered and investigation is on.