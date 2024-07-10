ADVERTISEMENT

21 persons including four children fall ill due to ‘adverse reaction’ of drug in Anakapalli

Published - July 10, 2024 06:58 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The patients complained of vomiting, fever, diarrhoea and chills after they were administered an injection at the Government Community Health Centre at Nakkapalli; all patients are stable, says official

Harish Gilai

Twenty-one persons including four children were hospitalised after they complained of vomiting, fever, diarrhoea and chills allegedly due to an adverse reaction caused by a drug administered to them at the Government Community Health Centre (GCHS) at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district on July 9 (Tuesday) late night. All patients are stable now.

According to Dr. Srinivas, Medical Superintendent of NTR District Hospital at Anakapalli, they received information from the Government Community Health Centre (GCHS) Nakkapalli at around 8. p.m. on Tuesday that some patients complained of vomiting, fever, chills after they were administered an injection.

Fifteen patients were shifted in three ambulances to NTR Hospital at Anakapalli immediately, while six others were admitted as a precautionary measure.

“Teams of paediatricians, general medicine doctors and the duty doctors, along with the required paramedical staff, are treating the patients. All patients were stable on July 10 (Wednesday) morning, except for 50-year-old Simhadri who has co-morbidities. He was referred to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. He is stable now,” Dr. Srinivas said.

The patients are undergoing more diagnostic tests. They are likely to be discharged by the evening.

Drug samples have been collected from the Government Community Health Centre (GCHS) at Nakkapalli for testing. The stock will remain seized until the reports arrive, said Dr. Srinivas.

