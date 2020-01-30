Visakhapatnam

21 Chinese nationals arrive at Vizag port

All of them are in good health

Twenty-one Chinese nationals who reportedly boarded the M.V. Fortune Sun at Singapore, arrived at the Inner Harbour Berth WQ-5 of the Visakhapatnam Port.

All the members of the crew were found to be in good health.

The empty vessel docked at the port at 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday for loading of alumina powder.

Immediately after its arrival, Port Health Officer Dr. Amit Gayan boarded the vessel and carried out a comprehensive medical examination of all the 21 crewmembers and determined that they were in good health.

The medical examination was completed by 10:35 a.m. after which the vessel was permitted to be loaded. The health screening was done in view of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The VPT management said that standard operating procedure laid down by the Union Ministry of Health is being followed, and all the necessary equipment such as thermal guns, N95 masks, gloves and other protective equipment was already supplied in abundance to all concerned.

Safety measures

The VPT has also adopted other measures to ensure safety.

Pilots should wear masks at all times. The master of the ship is required to submit a health declaration of the entire crew on an everyday basis, and any symptoms of ill-health should be brought to the notice of the PHO or port authorities immediately.

All vessels and crew, irrespective of the country of origin, shall be subjected to screening and no crew would be permitted out of the vessel until the screening is done.

