209 new coronavirus cases take the tally to 3,143 in district

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 July 2020 00:10 IST

Toll mounts to 53; active cases go up to 1,125

The COVID-19 cases in the district shot past the 3,000-mark, with the district recording 209 cases on Monday. The total number of cases stands at 3,143.

The surge in cases has been rapid ever since the lockdown was opened up in the first week of June. From 143 cases in the first week of June, the district recorded 3,000 cases in the last six weeks, averaging over 70 cases a day.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the district has gone up to 53, with two more deaths being recorded on Monday. But at the same time, 86 positive patients were discharged on Monday, after recovery. With this, the total number of discharges goes up to 1,965 and the active cases are 1,125.

The total number of very active clusters on Monday is 120, active clusters 240, dormant 201 and denotified is 39. The district has seen a spurt in death cases in this month by recording 48 deaths in the last three weeks. According to a senior doctor, most of the deaths occurred due to acute respiratory infections and a few have died of multi-organ failure.

There is no protocol for COVID as stages 1, 2, 3 or 4, as in the case of other illness. Many have joined the hospitals with respiratory issues, which is considered to be a serious condition. And in many cases, the respiratory problem had come all of a sudden without any basic symptoms like cough, cold and fever, he said.

According to him, the moment one comes with respiratory issues, we put the patient on a bed with oxygen supply and if the condition deteriorates, he or she is shifted to ventilators.

“Patients can be revived from acute respiratory problem, but in case of multi-organ failure it is difficult,” he said.

The moment the oxygen count drops below 93 or 94, the patient should immediately move to a hospital, said P.V. Sudhakar, District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College. The oxygen-level can be measured with the help of pulse oximeter.