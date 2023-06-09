20833 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express to leave at 9.45 a.m. on June 10

June 09, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The 20833 Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 10, is rescheduled to leave at 9.45 a.m., instead of its scheduled departure time of 5.45 a.m. Passengers are requested to make a note of the change in timing.