2.08 lakh children to be administered with polio vaccine: District Medical & Health Officer

March 01, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), P. Jagadeeswara Rao, said that as many as 2,08,163 children up to five years of age will be administered pulse polio drops in the district on March 3 (Sunday). He said that about 2.65 lakh doses of polio vaccines are available with the health department.

Addressing a press conference regarding the arrangements for the vaccination drive, here on Friday, Mr. Rao said that they have arranged 1,002 polling booths and 74 mobile centres for the programme while appointing 4,220 vaccinators and 92 supervising staff to ensure that the drive is successfully organised.

Moreover, he said that special centres will be arranged at the RTC bus stand and railway station for people who will be travelling into the district for the drive. He said that people can administer the polio vaccine to their children at PHCs, UPHCs and all ward sachivalayams.

The DMHO mentioned that there are around 106 high-risk areas in the district, including slums, brick kiln industries and other localities — around 767 children reside in these areas and they will be also administered the drops.

In case, any child misses the drops, a door-to-door campaign will be conducted in the corporation limits on March 4, 5 and 6 by a team of 2,004 staff, he added.